Iranian Actress Elnaaz Norouzi Delivers Brutal Truth to Regime Apologists

In a no-holds-barred interview amid the fallout from the February 28, 2026, joint US-Israeli strike that eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi demolished the usual media script on civilian casualties.

When pressed about deaths from the strikes—including a widely reported incident where a school was hit—Norouzi refused to play the victim card for the Islamic Republic. Instead she fired back with the regime’s own bloody ledger: 47 years of mass executions, deliberate poisonings of schoolgirls, torture, rape of prisoners, and the slaughter of over 40,000 protesters during the 2022 uprising alone.

She made clear that many ordinary Iranians view the precision hits on IRGC targets and regime infrastructure not as tragedy but as long-overdue justice.

Norouzi expressed open excitement among freedom-seeking Iranians and voiced strong support for restoring Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to lead a return to secular, pre-1979 Iran.

The clip, originally retweeted by @dolphieness, has exploded online with tens of thousands of likes and reposts, proving once again that the loudest voices mourning the mullahs rarely come from inside Iran itself. The people who actually lived under Khamenei’s boot are cheering its end.