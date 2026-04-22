Iranian adviser says Trump ceasefire means ‘nothing’

A senior Iranian adviser says US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire extension means “nothing” and is “certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike”.

Mahdi Mohammadi is an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

In a post in Persian on X, Mohammadi says the continuation of Trump’s “siege” is “no different from bombardment” and must be “met with a military response”. He adds: “The time for Iran to take the initiative has come.”

The US Navy has been blockading the Strait of Hormuz and its forces boarded an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on Sunday, after Iran had effectively closed the busy shipping channel for weeks.