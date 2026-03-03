 Iranian Community in South Africa Urges Government to Stop Supporting Tehran’s Regime — “Stand With Freedom, Not Tyranny”





Members of South Africa’s Iranian community are calling on the government to reconsider its diplomatic position toward the leadership in Tehran, arguing that continued support contradicts the values of human rights and dignity that South Africa claims to uphold.





Community representatives say their message is clear: this is not about opposing Iran as a country or its people — it is about opposing oppression. They stress that millions of Iranians have long demanded greater freedoms and political reform, and they believe South Africa should align itself with those voices rather than with a government widely accused of suppressing dissent.





As tensions in the Middle East intensify and international pressure on Tehran grows, South African Iranians say now is the moment for Pretoria to choose principle over politics. According to them, supporting freedom and human dignity should outweigh strategic alliances.





The debate is likely to grow louder in the coming weeks.