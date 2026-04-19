Iranian delegation to arrive in Pakistan Tuesday for US talks

An Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for talks with the United States, CNN reported citing Iranian sources familiar with the negotiations.

The report cited the sources as saying the team is expected to be the same as in the previous round, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Iran expects a symbolic joint announcement extending the ceasefire on Wednesday, the sources said, according to the report.

The report added that if talks proceed smoothly and US President Donald Trump agrees to travel to Islamabad, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian would also attend for a joint meeting where the sides could sign an “Islamabad declaration.”