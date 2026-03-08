Iranian Exiles Crush Pro-Regime Rally in London, Cheer Khamenei’s Demise

On March 7, 2026, central London witnessed a powerful display of resistance as tens of thousands of Iranian patriots in exile overwhelmed a much smaller pro-IRGC demonstration. Waving pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flags alongside American and Israeli ones, the crowd celebrated the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes that eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the architect of 47 years of brutal theocratic oppression.

Chants of freedom and gratitude toward President Trump and Israel rang out as the exiles turned the streets into a victory party. The regime loyalists, outnumbered and outmatched, were forced to scatter under the weight of raw popular rejection. Police kept physical clashes minimal, but the message was unmistakable: the Iranian people—both inside and outside the country—reject Islamist tyranny.

This wasn’t mere protest; it was a rejection of radical ideology on Western soil. The diaspora that fled persecution showed up in force, proving that courage and resolve can still push back against oppression. The left, the Islamists, and their apologists are losing ground. Freedom is winning.