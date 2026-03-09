Iranian Exiles Honor Fallen American Heroes in Greece



In a powerful display of gratitude and shared resolve, Iranian patriots gathered outside the US Consulate in Thessaloniki for a candlelight vigil. They laid flowers and photos in memory of the American service members killed by the Iranian regime’s forces since the conflict escalated in early March





Waving American, Israeli, and pre-1979 Iranian flags, these freedom-loving expatriates made clear their solidarity with the United States and Israel against the common enemy in Tehran.





While anti-war crowds protested elsewhere, these brave Iranians stood firm: the fight targets tyranny, not the Iranian people. Their tribute honors the ultimate sacrifice made to weaken a brutal regime and opens the door to a freer future for Iran.





True allies recognize sacrifice. Rest in peace to the fallen; their courage echoes far beyond the battlefield. 🇺🇸🕯️