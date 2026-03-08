Iranian Exiles in Vancouver Cheer Trump and Netanyahu: “Thank You” for Striking the Regime





On March 7, 2026, hundreds of Iranian monarchists rallied in Vancouver to celebrate decisive U.S.-Israel airstrikes that devastated Iran’s nuclear facilities and top leadership. Waving pre-1979 lion-and-sun flags, the crowd chanted “Thank you Trump! Thank you Bibi!” in gratitude for actions that weakened the oppressive Islamic Republic.





The demonstration honored martyrs from past protests and voiced strong support for Reza Pahlavi to lead a transitional government toward restoring freedom and dignity. Similar joyous scenes unfolded in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other diaspora hubs, where exiles hailed the strikes as a long-overdue blow against decades of tyranny, terror funding, and threats to the West.





For millions who fled the mullahs’ rule, this marks a turning point. The Iranian people deserve better than radical theocracy—America and Israel delivered real hope for regime change and a brighter future. Javid Shah.