Iranian Exiles Ride Through Frankfurt in Show of Defiance



Dozens of Iranian expatriates roared through Frankfurt on motorcycles today, March 7, 2026, waving the pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag alongside American and Israeli banners.

The convoy made a clear statement: they stand firmly behind the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes that targeted the Islamic Republic’s leadership and military sites.





The riders, many vocal supporters of the exiled monarchy, turned city streets into a rolling protest against the regime that has ruled Iran since 1979. Their message was unmistakable—freedom for Iran, gratitude for decisive action from Washington and Jerusalem, and rejection of the mullahs’ grip.





This display comes amid escalating conflict and echoes similar celebrations by Iranian communities in cities across Europe and North America. For these exiles, the old flag symbolizes a lost era worth reclaiming, not the theocracy they fled.





The regime’s days may be numbered, and its opponents abroad are not staying silent.