Iranian Forces Capture U.S.-Made Weapons in Major Operation



Iranian security forces say they seized American-made weapons during a large counterterrorism operation near the country’s southeastern border.





According to officials, the joint raid involved intelligence services, law enforcement, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Authorities reported recovering U.S.-manufactured M4 rifles, along with RPG-7 launchers, AK-47 assault rifles and pistols from suspected militant hideouts.





Iranian officials allege the weapons were in the possession of foreign nationals linked to extremist groups and foreign intelligence networks.





Local media informed M21 that the operation followed increased security alerts in the region amid rising tensions between Tehran and the United States.