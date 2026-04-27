Iranian Foreign Minister blames US’s demands for talks failure as he lands in Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the US’s excessive demands have caused peace negotiations to fail in Islamabad, in comments to local reporters after arriving in Russia.

Touching down in St Petersburg, Araghchi says he will consult with Russian allies about the war in the Middle East, in an interview in Persian and shared on his Telegram channel.

As we’ve been reporting, Araghchi’s arrival in Russia comes after talks with mediators in Islamabad. He told reporters that the discussions addressed the conditions under which the negotiations can continue.

The foreign minister also mentioned the ongoing Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He said safe passage through the crucial waterway remains a global issue and calls for neighbours including Oman to work closely on their mutual interest in the strait.

Araghchi suggested that there is a lot of common ground between Iran and Oman, and adds that agreement has been reached for further talks on the strait between the two.