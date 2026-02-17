IRANIAN GENERAL THREATENS TRUMP: “WE WILL CUT OFF HIS HAND AND FINGER”



Tensions between Iran and the United States are exploding as Iranian military leaders issue direct threats against President Donald Trump.





WHAT IRANIAN OFFICIALS ACTUALLY SAID:



IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei: “We will cut off his hand and his finger” warning that Iran would not accept a ceasefire if attacked.





Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami: Threatened pre-emptive military action over Trump’s rhetoric targeting Tehran.



Foreign Minister Araghchi: Iran’s armed forces are “with their fingers on the trigger” ready to “immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression.”





Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: All American centers and forces in the region would be “legitimate targets” in response to any attack.



Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei: Any US attack would spark a “regional war.”





THE REALITY CHECK:



Iran is making bold threats, but let’s face the facts:



MILITARY COMPARISON:



– US military budget: ~$850 billion

– Iran military budget: ~$25 billion





The gap is massive. The United States has the world’s most advanced air force, navy, and military technology.





RECENT HISTORY PROVES IT:



Last June 2025, Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war. Israel gained air superiority quickly, with the US also conducting strikes against Iranian nuclear sites during that period.





If small Israel could dominate Iran’s airspace in days, imagine what the world’s strongest military could do.





THE BIGGER PICTURE:



While Iranian generals make threats, Iran is facing massive internal problems:



Since December 28, 2025, nationwide protests over economic collapse have resulted in 116 people dead and 2,600 detained according to activists.





Iran’s economy is in crisis. Their people are protesting. And now they’re threatening the most powerful military on earth.



Trump is reportedly sending what he calls a “massive armada” toward Iran and has threatened new attacks.





THE TRUTH ABOUT WAR:



I do not support war. War is deadly and destructive just look at World War I and World War II.



But statements like “we will cut off his hand” sound unprofessional and reckless, especially from government officials.





A war between Iran and the United States would be devastating particularly for Iran.



Iran has weapons and regional influence, yes. But military capability? It’s not even close.



This is about deterrence and posturing for domestic audiences, not actual military strength.





THE LESSON:



Threatening the United States won’t solve Iran’s economic crisis or stop the protests in their streets.



Bold words don’t equal military power.





War benefits no one but if it happens, the cost to Iran would be catastrophic.



Leaders should focus on diplomacy, not threats. The world has seen enough bloodshed.



