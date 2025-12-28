IRANIAN HACKERS INFILTRATE NETANYAHU’SCHIEF OF STAFF’S PHONE AND DROP VIDEOS FROM IT





Iran’s Hanẓala group just went from claiming they hacked Netanyahu’s chief of staff’s phone to proving it.



They released a video. Russian ambassador to Israel. Private meeting. Quote: “Russia and Israel are friends.”





That’s not the smoking gun. That’s the opening shot.



Here’s why this matters. Iran didn’t lead with the most damaging material. They led with something embarrassing but not catastrophic. The message is: “We have the phone. We have the files. This is what we’re willing to show you first.”





Classic kompromat strategy. Release something that proves access, then hold the devastating stuff as leverage.



What the Russian ambassador video reveals:





Israel and Russia maintain coordination despite Ukraine. That’s known publicly, but seeing it documented privately is different. Netanyahu has been walking a tightrope – supporting Ukraine rhetorically while maintaining an operational relationship with Moscow over Syria.





Video of a Russian ambassador saying “we’re friends” in a private meeting undermines Israel’s Western alignment posturing. It’s not catastrophic, but it’s embarrassing.



And if they have that – what else do they have?





Iran is claiming:



Full contact lists, including every foreign diplomat, intelligence contact, and political ally.



Internal security information.



Classified communications.



Videos of foreign ambassadors.





If real, that’s the entire diplomatic and intelligence apparatus of the Israeli government exposed. Every back channel. Every secret arrangement. Every private assurance given to allies.





Why release the Russia video first?



Proof of access. This can no longer be dismissed as bluff.



Strategic messaging. Showing Israel-Russia cooperation complicates Israel’s relationships with Ukraine backers in the U.S. and EU.





Escalation ladder. Start with embarrassing but not devastating material. Create pressure. “Want us to stop? Start negotiating.”



If Iran starts dropping Israeli intelligence operations, agent networks, or classified military planning from that phone, this becomes the biggest intelligence breach of the decade.





If they stop here, it was a sophisticated psychological operation with limited actual compromise.



Iran picked the perfect target. A chief of staff’s phone contains everything sensitive without being classified at the highest levels that would trigger immediate lockdown protocols.





The Russia angle is the twist.



Why embarrass Israel’s relationship with Russia? Iran and Russia are allies. Exposing “Russia and Israel are friends” should hurt both.



Unless Iran is also sending a message to Moscow: “We can expose your secret arrangements. Remember that next time you coordinate with Israel over Syria.”





This is beyond just Israel versus Iran.



Iran is showing everyone: “We can penetrate, we can expose, and we choose what gets released.”





That’s intelligence warfare. And Iran just demonstrated capability.



Source: Iranian hacker group Hanẓala, @Megatron_ron