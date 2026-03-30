 Iranian Media Releases Satellite Images Claiming Damage to U.S. Base in Bahrain





Iran’s Tasnim News Agency has published satellite images allegedly showing damage to facilities at Isa Air Base in Bahrain, following a series of drone and missile attacks reportedly carried out over the past month.





According to the report, the images indicate impacts on multiple structures within the base, including radar maintenance facilities, drone hangars, equipment storage areas, and shelters associated with the U.S. Navy’s P-8 Poseidon aircraft.





The base, known as Isa Air Base, is a key joint-use facility supporting operations of the United States Navy in the region. However, there has been no independent verification of the images, and U.S. officials have not released confirmation regarding the extent of any damage.





Analysts note that satellite imagery has increasingly become a tool in information warfare, with both sides seeking to shape narratives amid ongoing regional tensions. The situation remains unclear as further details are awaited.