BREAKING NEWS: Iranian Missile Strikes Israeli Town of Dimona, Inju₹ing Nearly 40 People – IAEA Confirms No Damage to Nuclear Facility





On Saturday evening, March 21, 2026, an Iranian ballistic missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona in the Negev Desert, home to the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center.

Israel’s military confirmed a “direct missile hit on a building,” causing extensive damage, chaos, and shrapnel injuries to at least 39–40 people, . Most inju₹ies were not life-thre∆tening, according to emergency services.





The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated it “has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev” and reported “no abnormal radiation levels have been detected.” The agency is closely monitoring the situation. The nuclear facility itself, located just outside the town, was not hit or affected.





Iran described the strike as retaliation for an earlier attack on its Natanz nuclear facility (which Israel has denied responsibility for).

This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.





Sources:

• Euronews

• Official IAEA statement