Brian Mundubile Has Decampaigned Himself by Saying He Wants to Rule Like Lungu – Charles Milupi

UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi has said that Brian Mundubile has decampaigned himself by stating that he wants to rule the country like former President Edgar Lungu.

Milupi added that Mundubile’s statement confirms there is no substance in the opposition.

On Tuesday, Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile said that once elected, he will lead the country in the footsteps of the late President Lungu, who he claimed left the nation united.

Responding, Milupi criticized the remark, saying it shows a lack of originality and vision. “By aligning himself with the leadership style of a past president, Mundubile has effectively decampaigned himself. Zambians deserve new ideas and leadership, not a replication of the past,” he said.

He further urged voters to carefully consider the track record and proposals of opposition candidates, noting that the country needs leaders who can offer real change and development rather than nostalgic promises.

Milupi’s remarks come amid increasing political activity as parties prepare for the 2026 general elections, with candidates outlining their vision and policies ahead of the campaign period.