Former Education PS JOBBICKS KALUMBA Joins UPND



Former Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary – Technical Services, JOBBICKS KALUMBA, has officially joined the ruling UPND.





Dr. KALUMBA says he was drawn to the party by the policies of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, which he described as sound across various sectors.





Speaking during his defection this afternoon in Chiengi District, he praised the UPND’s free education policy and the introduction of a new school curriculum, which he said would benefit future generations.





Dr. KALUMBA added that, from his experience in the civil service, the recruitment of thousands of teachers under the UPND is proof of President HICHILEMA’s commitment to empowering Zambians and improving livelihoods.





Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO, who welcomed Dr. KALUMBA to the party, said the UPND is open to anyone who wishes to join, with the aim of uniting the nation and promoting development.



ZNBC