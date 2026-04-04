Presidential Candidates to Pay Fees from April 15



By Arnold Tutu



The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- has announced that April 15, 2026 has been set as the commencement date for the payment of presidential nomination fees for aspiring candidates seeking to have their supporters pre-processed in provincial centres.





In a statement issued to ZNBC news today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer BROWN KASARO said the move is part of administrative measures aimed at improving the efficiency of the nomination process ahead of the August 2026 General Election.





Mr. KASARO said the Commission has noted with concern misinformation circulating on various media platforms suggesting that the April 15, date applies to all candidates.





He clarified that the timeline is strictly for presidential candidates only.



Mr. KASARO said those contesting parliamentary, mayoral, chairperson and councillor positions will pay their nomination fees after the dissolution of Parliament and councils.





He also dismissed claims that the commission has begun receiving nomination fees prior to the dissolution of Parliament.





Mr. KASARO said the pre-payment of nomination fees for presidential candidates is not new, noting that a similar approach was used during the 2016 and 2021 general elections to ensure a smoother process.





He explained that the measure is intended to reduce logistical costs for candidates, particularly the requirement to mobilise at least 100 registered voters from each province.





“This administrative measure is intended to reduce the cost for aspiring presidential candidates to transport all the 1,000 supporters to Lusaka,” he said.

https://youtu.be/wReIpv2j45I?si=gx0OBNUxZ0tZVlyd





Mr. KASARO added that the timelines were clearly outlined in the 2026 General Election Roadmap, which is publicly available to all stakeholders.





He urged stakeholders and members of the public to seek clarification from the Commission rather than circulate unverified information.





The ECZ Chief Electoral Officer further said the commission is also expected to meet aspiring presidential candidates and their campaign representatives on April 17, 2026 to discuss modalities surrounding the pre-processing of supporters and payment procedures.



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