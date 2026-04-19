Iranian MP says new law setting terms for passing the strait will ‘soon become law’

The head of the Iranian parliament’s construction committee, Mohammadreza Rezaei-Kouchi, has said on state TV that Iran’s parliament has worked on a proposal for the management of the Strait of Hormuz which, according to him, will “soon become a law”.

When it comes to the Iranian constitution, a proposal must go through several stages before becoming a law, but these can be fast-tracked.

Rezaei-Kouchi has said that the proposal has 10 clauses, which include:

The passage of cargo belonging to or associated with Israel will be “strictly prohibited”

Countries “hostile to Iran” will not be allowed transit unless authorised by the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s top security body

“Hostile countries that have caused damage” to Iran during the war will not be permitted passage “until they compensate” Iran

It’s not clear if the proposal will become law, or how long that would take, but earlier this month, a presidential aide also suggested the Strait of Hormuz could reopen only under a new legal framework involving transit fees to compensate for war damage.