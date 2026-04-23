Iranian Patriot Poisons Regime Enforcers: Over 100 Basij Thugs Hospitalized, One Dead in Bold Strike Near Tehran





In a raw display of resistance against Iran’s tyrannical mullahs, an Iranian patriot reportedly laced food with poison at a Basij base in Parand, just outside Tehran. More than 100 of these regime goons—the Islamic Republic’s brutal internal police who crush protests and terrorize civilians—ended up in hospitals with severe illness. At least one has already died.





This is what real pushback looks like when a people have no guns and face a savage dictatorship that rigs elections, poisons schoolgirls, and exports terror worldwide.

The Basij aren’t soldiers defending a nation; they’re the regime’s attack dogs, beating down anyone who dares dream of freedom.





Social media from inside Iran is buzzing with quiet approval. Locals know the score: these thugs exist only to enforce sharia oppression and protect the ayatollahs’ grip on power. While the West dithers with sanctions and diplomacy that never work, ordinary Iranians are finding creative ways to hit back.





The mullahs’ days are numbered if this kind of asymmetric warfare spreads. Poisoned food today. Who knows what comes next when a population decides enough is enough.





Sources:

X post by @NiohBerg (April 2026)

Circulating reports and Basij-linked notes on Iranian social media confirming one fatality and mass hospitalizations in Parand