Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says no decision will be made without Supreme Leader’s approval

Pezeshkian says no decision will be made without Supreme Leader’s approval

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said no major decision would be taken outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council or without the approval of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to remarks published on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting with managers from Iran’s state broadcaster, Pezeshkian said all branches of government and public platforms should support decisions made in the field of diplomacy.

“When a decision is made in the field of diplomacy, all institutions, platforms and political currents must support it,” Pezeshkian said.

“I have always tried not to say anything contrary to the leader’s position or take a stance that fuels division among the pillars of the system and allows the enemy to exploit it,” he said.