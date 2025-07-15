Iranian President Pezeshkian reportedly injured in Israeli airstrike

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian was reportedly injured by an Israeli airstrike that targeted a high-level meeting in Tehran during last month’s 12-day conflict, according to Iranian state media.

Pezeshkian, who recently accused Israel of attempting to assassinate him, was among several top officials gathered on June 16 at an underground facility in Tehran for an emergency session of the Supreme National Security Council, the Fars news agency reported.

During the meeting, six bombs struck the facility. Pezeshkian is said to have sustained a leg injury as he and others escaped through an emergency shaft. The strikes were described as extremely precise, blocking all six main entry and exit points along with the ventilation system and cutting power to the site. Despite the damage, Pezeshkian and other officials managed to get out alive.

The incident sheds more light on comments Pezeshkian made last week in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Asked whether he was the target of an assassination attempt, Pezeshkian replied: “They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed. I was in a meeting… thanks to the intelligence by the spies that they had, they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has denied any attempt at regime change, insisting that the 12-day offensive focused solely on crippling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. During the conflict, Israel carried out strikes across Tehran, eliminating several high-ranking Iranian commanders and damaging critical facilities.

Iranian authorities have since launched an internal investigation into how Israeli intelligence uncovered the president’s movements and the location of the security council meeting. The fallout has included a sweeping nationwide crackdown on suspected espionage networks, with over 700 arrests and at least six people reportedly killed, according to officials and human rights groups.

The Supreme National Security Council is Iran’s most powerful decision-making body after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was also believed to have been a target during the war before disappearing into hiding.