Iranian president says country not seeking nuclear weapons

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country is “ready to assure the world” that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, according to state media.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quotes the president in a post on Telegram as saying: “Prior to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s late Leader, we declared – and we reiterate now – that we are ready to assure the world we do not seek nuclear weapons.”

According to the agency, the president adds that Iran “does not desire regional instability” and that it is “the Israeli regime… that seeks to destabilise the region”. But he says Iranian negotiators will not “compromise on the dignity and honour of the country”.

It comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hinted that President Donald Trump may make an announcement later today on negotiations.