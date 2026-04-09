IRANIAN PRINCE REZA PAHLAVI: SMART TECH SUPPORT CAN TOPPLE THE MULLAHS WITHOUT AMERICAN BOOTS ON THE GROUND





Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince and leading voice for a free Iran, laid out a clear-eyed plan on French TV to end the Islamic Republic’s terror grip once and for all.





“You cannot expect a nation to be in the streets every day and get shot by armed forces,” Pahlavi said in the LCI interview. “There must be some kind of support or cover. This is possible using technologies like drones, and especially with access to intelligence.”





The Iranian people have the courage. The regime’s command structure is fractured and cracking under pressure. With targeted intelligence sharing and drone coverage from the US and its allies, brave Iranians can dismantle this terrorist regime from the inside, minimizing slaughter while delivering the knockout blow.