Iranian Regime’s Police Chief Hides in Hospital Basement Amid Uprising

Ahmadreza Radan — the brutal police commander sanctioned by the US and EU for orchestrating savage crackdowns, including the deadly 2022 Mahsa Amini protests — is now reportedly sheltering in the basement of Labafinejad Hospital in northeastern Tehran.

Multiple sources, including hospital medical staff who have fled the facility, confirm Radan and regime health minister Einollahi are holed up in a basement room with only a handful of guards. They deliberately keep a low profile, bringing minimal forces to avoid detection in a building packed with vulnerable patients.

This desperate tactic mirrors the cowardice of Hamas militants who embed in Gaza hospitals to exploit civilian shields and deter strikes. As Iran’s security bases collapse under mounting pressure from nationwide unrest, the mullahs’ enforcers are turning civilian infrastructure — hospitals treating the sick — into personal bunkers.

Radan, architect of beatings, torture, and killings to crush dissent, now hides among the very people his forces have terrorized. The regime’s moral bankruptcy is complete: when cornered, it endangers patients and doctors rather than face justice.

The Iranian people deserve better than a leadership that uses hospitals as hideouts. The clock is ticking on this oppressive theocracy.