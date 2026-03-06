By CIC International Affairs.



IRANIAN SENIOR MILITARY GENERAL SAYS THE WAR WON’T BE ABANDONED UNTIL AMERICA BLEEDS DIRECT OR INDIRECT FROM IT.





According to a report by Al-Jazeera, Iranian Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, a senior military commander, issued a defiant statement declaring that Iran “will not abandon this war” until it fully achieves its objectives and inflicts severe blows on the United States.





Heydari’s pledge came as explosions rocked Tehran and other parts of Iran, with reports of ongoing strikes targeting military infrastructure. Despite fire power disadvantage in the game, Iran has brought to the table biggest surprise that keeps the contest attritional by launching Missiles and drones and taking out US positions in the middle East as well as landing Iranian missiles right in the heart of Israel over 2,000 KM away from it’s soils. The military precision and constituency is leaving analysts and experts wondering where and how Iran is managing to keep fighting despite the deadliest onslaught from Israel and USA.





He said. “We Will Not Abandon This War Until America Bleeds”.



The conflict, which has widened to include Israeli operations in Lebanon, has pushed the death toll above 1,000, according to regional sources, and sent global energy prices surging amid fears of broader disruption in the Middle East.





The US Senate recently backed expanded presidential authority for military actions against Iran, rejecting efforts to limit the scope of operations under President Trump.





Joint US-Israeli assaults have reportedly degraded significant portions of Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and command structure, with some Iranian warships and drone carriers destroyed in recent days.



Heydari’s remarks underscore Tehran’s resolve despite mounting losses. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any aggression would trigger asymmetric responses, including potential strikes on US bases across the region.





Earlier statements from Heydari and other commanders emphasized that Iran would not tolerate insecurity on its soil while allowing stability elsewhere, vowing harsh retaliation against perceived threats from the US and its allies.





The escalating war has drawn international concern, with energy markets volatile and calls for de-escalation growing. Iran has launched counterattacks, including missile barrages and operations against perceived separatist elements in neighboring Iraq.



Analysts warn that continued bombardment could prolong the conflict, risking a prolonged regional conflagration involving proxies and allies on multiple fronts.





As strikes persist, Heydari’s statement signals no immediate retreat from Iran’s position, framing the fight as existential and aimed at delivering decisive setbacks to American involvement in the region.



CIC PRESS TEAM