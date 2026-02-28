Iranian state media denies reports senior officials and army chief killed

Iranian state media have denied reports that senior political officials and the country’s army chief were killed in a wave of US-Israeli strikes on the country today.

President Masoud Pezeshkian is safe, his executive deputy, Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah says in a post on X, external. The president’s son, Youssef Pezeshkian, writes on Telegram, external that “this time their assassination attempts have not succeeded”.

The army has denied the death of its commander Maj Gen Amir Hatami, and the hardline Fars News Agency says Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and the head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani remain unharmed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said its strikes in Tehran targeted locations where senior political and security figures were gathered.