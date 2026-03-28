Breaking News : Iranian Strike Hits U.S. Forces at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base, Damaging E-3 Sentry AWACS and Multiple Refueling Aircraft





In a significant escalation of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia on March 27, 2026.

The strike wounded at least 10 U.S. service members two of them seriously and caused damage to multiple U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft as well as an E-3 Sentry AWACS airborne command-and-control plane.





According to preliminary assessments, an Iranian missile struck a building housing U.S. personnel, while additional impacts hit the base’s flight line where aircraft were parked. The E-3 Sentry, a high-value surveillance and battle-management asset, sustained notable damage, though full details on the extent of repairs needed remain under assessment.





This marks the latest direct Iranian retaliation against U.S. forward bases supporting operations in the Gulf region.





Source: Air & Space Forces Magazine (primary reporting on the E-3 damage and full details) Corroborated by Associated Press, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, and PBS, which confirm the casualties and damage to U.S. refueling aircraft.





This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available from official U.S. Central Command sources.