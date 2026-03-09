Iranian Women’s Football Team Faces Regime Wrath After Silent Anthem Protest





Iran’s women’s national football team delivered a powerful act of defiance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, standing in complete silence during the national anthem before their opening match against South Korea on March 2, 2026. The gesture, widely seen as protest against the Islamic Republic amid regional conflict, drew immediate backlash from regime loyalists.





State television branded the players “wartime traitors” and vowed severe punishment—including potential imprisonment or execution—upon their return home. Reports indicate the team later complied by singing and saluting the anthem before subsequent games, likely under duress through threats to their families and intense monitoring by security personnel.





In a chilling scene after their final group match on the Gold Coast, players signaled “HELP” in sign language from inside their bus as expatriate Iranians attempted to intervene. Australian security prevented any contact, leaving the athletes isolated and vulnerable.





With credible fears of persecution, torture, or worse if forced back to Iran, calls are mounting for Australian authorities to grant protection or asylum. These brave women risked everything for a moment of resistance—now the free world must not abandon them to tyranny.