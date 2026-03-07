Iranians in Times Square Cheer Trump’s Decisive Strikes on Tehran Regime



Iranian-Americans flooded Times Square in New York City, waving American and pre-revolution Iranian flags while chanting “Trump, Trump, thank you!” The crowd erupted in celebration following bold U.S. airstrikes that targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and military leadership, delivering a major blow to the oppressive mullahs.





Videos show hundreds gathered in the heart of Manhattan, openly thanking President Trump for action that many exiles see as long-overdue justice against a regime that has terrorized its people for decades. Chants of “USA! USA!” mixed with gratitude for strikes that hit hard at the heart of Tehran’s terror apparatus.





This outpouring stands in stark contrast to the usual anti-American noise from the left. While critics cry “war,” freedom-loving Iranians abroad are dancing in the streets, waving the stars and stripes alongside their own historic flag, and hailing American strength as the path to real liberation.





President Trump’s resolve is proving once again: decisive leadership works, and the Iranian people know it.