Iran’s “Apology” Is Just a Desperate Face-Save



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian went on state TV with a pre-recorded speech, claiming Iran will stop attacking Gulf neighbors—no more missiles or drones—unless those countries launch strikes against Iran first. He even tossed in a personal apology for the recent barrage.





Translation: Iran’s missile and drone stockpiles are wrecked, their launch crews are gone, and their ability to keep firing is finished. So they pretend this is a noble, voluntary pause instead of admitting defeat after heavy US and Israeli strikes gutted their forces.





The timing makes it even more pathetic. Missiles were reportedly flying toward UAE, Qatar, and other targets almost immediately after his words aired, showing the IRGC hardliners aren’t listening to the civilian president anyway. This isn’t de-escalation; it’s a regime in freefall, isolated with no real backing from Russia or China, proxies sitting it out, and domestic critics calling the speech pure propaganda for Western headlines.





Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender stands firm. Pezeshkian’s “apology” changes nothing—it’s the sound of a broken regime trying to buy time while the noose tightens.