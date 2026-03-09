Iran’s Army Chief Declares: “If Trump Enters the Middle East, He Will Become a Direct Target for Our Forces”



Iran’s Army Chief has put a bullseye on President Trump, issuing a direct and chilling threat amid escalating war in the region.





“If Trump enters the Middle East, he will become a direct target for our forces,” the top Iranian military official declared. “The hunt is officially on.”





The statement, posted by the pro-Iran account @Iraninenglis on March 8, 2026, has exploded online with massive engagement, racking up tens of thousands of likes and reposts.





This brazen warning comes as Iran reels from devastating US-Israeli airstrikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Armed Forces Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi earlier this year, installing Khamenei’s son as successor in a desperate bid for continuity.

The regime’s military brass shows no sign of backing down—instead, it ramps up defiance even as Israeli leaders reportedly scramble for safety and Iranian missiles strike targets across the region, including Ben Gurion Airport and US-linked bases.





President Trump has met fire with fire, vowing unrelenting pressure and demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender—no retreat, no compromise.





By openly threatening the American president, Iran’s leadership crosses into extremely dangerous territory, risking a massive American response in an already raging conflict.