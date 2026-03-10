Iran’s Ballistic Missile Barrages Against Israel Collapse Sharply



As of March 9, 2026, Iranian ballistic missile launches targeting Israel have fallen dramatically since the conflict intensified on February 28.





– February 28: approximately 95–350 missiles launched (peak opening salvo, varying by source estimates).

– Early March days: rapid decline to dozens per day.

– By March 5–6: fewer than 20 missiles per day, with waves reduced to handfuls.

– March 9 (partial data): around 10 or fewer daily launches.





US Central Command reported a roughly 90% drop in ballistic missile attacks since strikes began. The IDF assessed that 75% of Iranian missile launchers have been destroyed, leaving an estimated 100–200 operational (down from pre-war figures). Over 500 ballistic missiles have been fired toward Israel since late February, with many more destroyed on the ground.





The trend reflects successful joint US-Israeli targeting of launchers, storage, and production sites, severely limiting Iran’s ability to sustain high-volume barrages.

Drone attacks have also declined significantly (down 73–83% from peaks). While Iran retains some residual capacity and has shifted toward smaller waves, the era of large-scale missile spam appears effectively over for now.