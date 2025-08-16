Iran’s Black Widow has been married 11 times and she murdered them all faces de@th penalty

In Tehran, Iran, a 56-year-old woman has been named as “Black Widow” for her actions in her previous marriages.

The woman, whose identity still remains undisclosed is facing death penalty after allegedly poisoning and suffocating 11 elderly husbands over a span of more than two decades to seize their wealth.

According to reports, she targeted wealthy, elderly men, marrying them under the guise of being a devoted spouse.

She however manipulated their health by withholding critical medications, such as those for blood pressure and diabetes. Instead, she administered sedatives or industrial alcohol to weaken them.

For decades, her actions went unnoticed due to the age and health state of her victims. She also allegedly suffocated her victims with towels or pillows, staging their deaths to appear natural due to their age and health conditions.

Her actions came to light in 2023 after the death of her last husband which authorities claim was very suspicious.

Investigations revealed that the woman had reportedly married 37 times, including 18 temporary marriages and 19 permanent unions.

Authorities also claim she has confessed all murders. The case is currently ongoing at the Revolutionary Court in Iran with prosecution seeking death penalty as judgement.