Iran’s Cluster Missile Barrage Lights Up Tel Aviv Sky



Bill Ackman just shared chilling raw security camera footage from central Israel showing dozens of bright missile trails streaking across the night sky over Tel Aviv.

The clip, originally posted by @MyLordBebo, captures what look like cluster munitions raining down during Iran’s latest retaliatory strike.





Iron Dome intercepts flash in the distance, but several projectiles appear to slip through, ending in explosions on the ground. Sirens blare as the 33-second video records the intense barrage in real time.





This comes on day 11 of the escalating US-Israel-Iran war. Iranian officials report over 1,300 civilian deaths from American and Israeli airstrikes, while Israeli sources confirm injuries and at least two fatalities in the Tel Aviv area from similar cluster-warhead attacks in recent days.

The conflict shows no sign of slowing, with fresh missile waves hitting Israel even as US strikes pound Tehran.