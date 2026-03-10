Iran’s Desperate Gamble: Choking the World’s Oil Lifeline in a Losing War





Iran’s regime is trying one last card to force America out of the fight: strangling global energy supplies by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran hopes sky-high oil prices will hammer the U.S. economy and pressure President Trump to back off.





It isn’t working. Tanker traffic has already collapsed to near zero, with one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas bottled up. Prices spiked hard at first, but markets are starting to see through the bluff. Trump has made clear: any further Iranian interference means they get hit twenty times harder, with “death, fire, and fury” if they touch the flow.





The U.S. and Israel have degraded Iran’s navy and missile stocks in days, not weeks. Shipping disruptions hurt Iran and its allies far more than the West. Tehran’s threats look more like panic than strategy as the conflict grinds on and their capabilities erode fast.