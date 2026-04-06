IRAN’S EYES HAVE BEEN BLINDED — THE MAN WHO KNEW ALL OF IRAN’S SECRETS IS DEAD

While the world watches the Middle East burn, Israel and America just struck at the very brain of Iran’s military intelligence and nothing will be the same again.

Major General Majid Khademi Head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organisation was killed at dawn on April 6th 2026 in a joint US-Israeli airstrike deep inside Tehran, Iran’s capital.

This was no ordinary strike. Khademi was one of the top three most senior figures in the entire IRGC. He was the man responsible for Iran’s secrets, Iran’s surveillance, Iran’s covert operations across the globe. He is gone.

The IRGC confirmed his death on Telegram describing it as a criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed Israel carried out the strike and issued a chilling warning to Tehran’s remaining leadership: “We will continue to hunt them one by one.”

This is the second IRGC intelligence chief killed in less than a year. His predecessor General Mohammad Kazemi was also eliminated in Israeli strikes in June 2025.

Iran cannot keep replacing the men at the top if those men keep dying.

Also killed in the same overnight strikes was Yazdan Mir, known as Sardar Bagheri, commander of the IRGC’s elite clandestine Unit 840 the unit linked to assassinations and kidnappings of targets outside Iran’s borders.