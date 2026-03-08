🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Iran’s firing $20,000 drones. America’s shooting them down with $4 million interceptor missiles.





That math only works for so long.



Since the war started, Iran’s launched 500+ ballistic missiles and 2,000+ drones.



The U.S. has intercepted hundreds. Burning through THAAD, Patriot PAC-3, and SM-3 interceptors at unsustainable rates.





During last year’s 12-day conflict, the U.S. consumed 25% of its THAAD stocks. This war’s already potentially fired more in under a week.





America produces roughly 600 Patriot missiles per year. Iran just made us use nearly a year’s worth of production in days.





Iran knows this. Their Defense Ministry said March 3 they’ve “prepared for a prolonged confrontation.” They’re not trying to win the missile exchange. They’re trying to drain the magazine.





Trump’s right about having unlimited munitions… for JDAMs and basic bombs. Production’s strong there.



The problem? Interceptors defending U.S. bases from Iranian retaliation. Those are running critically low. And they can’t be restocked in days; production timelines are 1-3 years.





This is economic warfare. Iran spends $20k. America spends $4 million. Every interception is a win for Iran’s budget and a loss for America’s stockpile.





The side that runs out of interceptors first has to start letting missiles land.



That’s the clock nobody’s talking about publicly. And it’s ticking faster than anyone wants to admit.