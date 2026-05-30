Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says no final agreement has yet been reached with the United States

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says no final agreement has yet been reached with the United States, pushing back against growing reports that Washington and Tehran are close to a major deal.





Baghaei also stated that the future management of the Strait of Hormuz “must be decided by Iran and Oman,” reaffirming Tehran’s position that the strategic waterway falls under joint regional responsibility.





The remarks come amid escalating speculation surrounding a possible ceasefire framework, Hormuz reopening plans, and broader negotiations involving Iran’s nuclear program and regional security arrangements.





Despite recent signs of progress, Iranian officials continue signaling that major disagreements remain unresolved as diplomatic pressure intensifies behind the scenes.





An abnormal situation continues to unfold across the Gulf region.