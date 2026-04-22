Iran’s Hardliners Seize Control as Trump’s Smart Pressure Exposes Regime Chaos



Chaos is erupting inside Iran’s fractured regime. Hardline IRGC bosses are launching a blatant power grab, sidelining the so-called negotiating team and foreign minister. They want to make sure any deal with America dies before it starts.





Fox News reports the negotiating team, including the foreign minister, might not have the authority to sign off on anything. A major power struggle is underway, led by new IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi, the architect of Iran’s global terror network and a die-hard “Death to America” radical.





As one analyst put it in the Fox segment: “The negotiating team that includes the foreign minister might NOT have the authority to sign off on a deal. A power grab happening right now from some IRGC leadership, including the new chief of the IRGC, Vahidi… who is sort of credited as the architect of Iran’s overseas terror organizations, very big hardliner.”





President Trump sees right through it. He extended the ceasefire indefinitely at Pakistan’s request but kept the crushing naval blockade firmly in place. No handouts for terrorists. Trump made it clear: Iran must deliver one unified proposal from leaders who actually control the country, or talks go nowhere and America’s military stays locked and loaded.





Trump stated: “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured… we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able.”

-DTP