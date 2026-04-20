IRAN’S HARDLINERS SLAP DOWN DIPLOMATS AND THREATEN THE WORLD’S OIL LIFELINE





Iran’s so-called moderate foreign minister Abbas Araghchi tried to play nice with President Trump by announcing the Strait of Hormuz was wide open for commercial shipping during a shaky Lebanon ceasefire.





Trump fired back with a quick “THANK YOU” and kept the pressure on.



Then the real bosses in Tehran the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stepped in fast and crushed it.





IRGC-linked media slammed Araghchi for handing Trump a propaganda win without conditions. They declared the strait stays under full Iranian military control and warned any ship trying to pass without their say-so gets targeted.





Over the weekend Iranian forces opened fire on multiple vessels in the strait including tankers and even a cruise ship forcing some to turn back. The U.S. Navy responded by seizing an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to dodge the American blockade blowing a hole in its engine room before boarding it.





This is no minor squabble. The IRGC did not debate the diplomats they erased them. Hardliners now run both Iran’s guns and its so-called negotiations leaving no room for real deals.





The Strait of Hormuz carries about one-fifth of the planet’s oil. When radicals who dream of dragging the world down with them control the choke point every tanker captain every refinery and every American driver at the pump had better pay attention.





Trump is playing it smart keeping the blockade firm until Iran comes to terms.