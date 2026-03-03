🚨 Breaking News : Iran’s IRGC Declares Strait Of Hormuz Closed And Vows To Destroy Any Ship Attempting To Pass





Tehran, March 3, 2026 — In a major escalation amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Co₹ps (I₹GC) has officially declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all maritime traffic and issued a direct threat to attack and set ablaze any vessel attempting to navigate the critical waterway.





Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari (also referred to as Sardar Ebrahim Jabbari), a senior adviser to the I₹GC commander-in-chief, stated in remarks broadcast on Iranian state television and carried by official channels:





> “The Strait of Hormuz is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolution∆ry Guard and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze.”





Jabbari further warned that Iranian forces would target regional oil pipelines and block all oil exports from the area, potentially driving global crude prices to $200 per barrel.





The Strait of Hormuz, which handles approximately 20% of the world’s oil trade, has seen commercial tanker traffic effectively stall following the announcement, though international observers note it has not been physically blocked.





This development marks one of the most severe threats to global energy security in the current conflict.