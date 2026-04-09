Iran’s Latest Power Play in the Strait of Hormuz Exposes Weak Ceasefire



Iran’s IRGC just released a map and orders forcing commercial ships through “alternative routes” in the Strait of Hormuz to dodge sea mines supposedly left from the recent fighting with Israel and the United States. The regime claims it’s all about maritime safety, but skeptics see a blatant Tehran toll booth in action.





This chokepoint carries one-fifth of the world’s oil. Instead of clearing the mines and reopening normal traffic after the shaky two-week truce, Iran is steering vessels closer to its own shores and IRGC-controlled waters. Top reactions nail it: this isn’t safety first—it’s a bid to control, tax, or target ships at will while the regime pretends to play nice.





The U.S. and Israel hammered Iran’s capabilities in the conflict, destroying missile sites, drones, subs, and thousands of mines.

Yet here we are days into the ceasefire, with traffic still disrupted, higher costs for shippers, and global oil markets on edge. Real peace would mean full, safe passage without Iranian permission slips or reroutes funneled past their guns.