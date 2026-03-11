Iran’s Isfahan Nuclear Site: Handing Us a Roadmap for the Next Strike



Fresh satellite imagery reveals Iran frantically excavating at its Isfahan nuclear complex, carving narrow paths toward buried tunnel entrances in a desperate bid to recover highly enriched uranium entombed by earlier U.S. and Israeli strikes.

These visible dirt mounds and access tracks, documented from late February into early March 2026, show Tehran’s engineers working overtime to reopen sealed passages after airstrikes damaged surface structures and blocked deeper access. Rather than concealing their efforts, the regime is broadcasting exactly where its most sensitive assets remain vulnerable.





This activity comes on the heels of targeted hits in early March, including strikes on Natanz entrances and related facilities in Isfahan province, which the IAEA confirmed caused no radiological release but clearly disrupted operations.

Iran responded by backfilling tunnels with soil and concrete earlier in the year to shield against follow-on attacks, yet now the digging exposes renewed priorities: salvage enriched material or restart covert processing. The narrow tracks being cut through rubble offer precision coordinates that any military planner would welcome.





Nothing screams invitation like openly revealing recovery points at a site already hammered once. Iran’s post-strike fortification and excavation efforts, instead of deterring further action, light up the bullseye for a decisive follow-up. The regime’s inability to hide these operations underscores a fundamental weakness: underground bunkers lose their edge when satellite eyes track every bulldozer move.





A conservative approach demands no half-measures here. With intelligence confirming potential access to uranium stockpiles through these new paths, the case for another round of strikes grows stronger by the day. Precision-guided munitions delivered with serious tonnage could collapse those fresh tunnels, bury the recovery attempts, and set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions far more effectively than initial raids alone.





The pattern is clear: Iran advertises its vulnerabilities while congressional voices like Sen. Richard Blumenthal warn of escalation risks, including possible ground involvement if air power falls short. Yet hesitation only invites bolder Iranian defiance. Hit Isfahan again, hit it hard, and end the charade before the regime turns visible desperation into reconstituted capability.