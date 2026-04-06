IRAN’S LAST CHANCE: REZA PAHLAVI TELLS IRGC TO SURRENDER OR BURN THE NATION



Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi delivered a blunt warning to the commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: the mullahs’ theocratic nightmare is finished, and it’s time to abandon ship before they leave behind nothing but ruins.





In a direct open letter posted on April 5, 2026, Pahlavi laid out the hard truth as U.S. and Israeli forces dominate Iranian skies amid the escalating 2026 conflict.





“Today, few doubt that little remains of the Velayat-e Faqih dictatorship but a half-dead body,” he wrote. “As a result of five decades of warmongering and crimes, you are the real decision-makers of this collapsing system.”





Pahlavi slammed the IRGC’s disastrous policies for turning Iran into a battlefield. “Your misguided regional policies and apocalyptic madness have brought the theater of war to Iran,” he stated. “Because you used it not for our people but instead militarized it, our country’s economic infrastructure is now in the crosshairs of two powers that have been roaming Iran’s skies for weeks.”





He stressed that these assets belong to the Iranian people, not the regime’s thugs. “This infrastructure was built with the national wealth of Iran and is vital for the country’s reconstruction.”





The prince made clear the regime’s days are numbered, and the only question left is how ugly the end will be. “The corrupt regime of the Islamic Republic is on its way out. Your choice is not between survival and collapse; it is about how you collapse. The end of the current path is the delivery of a scorched earth to the Iranian nation following your inevitable downfall.”





Pahlavi’s message was a patriotic call to reason, urging the IRGC leaders to put Iran first for once. “For the sake of Iran, for yourselves, and for your children, abandon this adventurism and warmongering. Do not leave Iran more bloodstained and wounded than it already is. Allow the country’s infrastructure to be preserved for the Iranian nation. Stop your crimes. Step down from power.”





This is no time for half-measures. The IRGC has spent decades enriching itself, spreading terror, and dragging Iran into endless conflicts while ordinary Iranians suffer. Pahlavi’s appeal cuts through the regime’s lies and offers a clear path: defect, stand down, and let a free Iran rebuild without the stain of more pointless destruction.





The clock is ticking. Iran’s future hangs on whether these commanders finally choose the nation over a dying dictatorship.