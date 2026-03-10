IRAN’S ‘MISSILE CITIES’ READY: Tehran Could Sustain War for Six Months, Analyst Warns





Geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar says Iran may have the capacity to sustain a prolonged military confrontation for up to six months, thanks to vast stockpiles of drones and missile systems that remain largely untouched.





According to Escobar, Iranian military planners have spent years building an extensive network of underground facilities often referred to as “missile cities” designed to shield strategic weapons from aerial attacks. These fortified installations are believed to house a significant portion of the country’s long-range missile arsenal and drone fleets.





Escobar argues that despite rising tensions and ongoing strikes in the region, much of this infrastructure has not been seriously degraded, leaving Iran with the ability to continue launching sustained attacks on strategic targets if the conflict escalates.





Analysts say the assessment highlights Tehran’s strategy of long-term endurance warfare, relying on hidden launch systems, drones and ballistic missiles to maintain pressure on adversaries over an extended period.