IRAN’S MISSILES CAN NOW REACH EAST AFRICA — ADDIS ABABA, MOGADISHU AND JUBA ARE IN THE STRIKE ZONE

The Middle East war is no longer just a Middle East problem.

Israel’s embassy has officially warned that Iran’s long-range missiles now cover a 4,000 km radius and East Africa falls directly inside it.

Addis Ababa sits roughly 3,200 km from Tehran. Mogadishu is approximately 3,700–3,800 km away. Juba sits just under 4,000 km. And Nairobi is right at the outer edge at around 4,300–4,400 km.

This isn’t speculation. Iran recently attempted a strike on the joint US-UK base at Diego Garcia located approximately 3,800 km from Tehran confirming that the range is real and being tested in active combat.

Africa did not start this war. Africa has no seat at this table. But Africa could still feel its consequences.

The conflict has already disrupted global air travel, rattled oil exports, and sent fuel prices soaring. Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz is making everything worse.

This war is everybody’s war now. East Africa, your governments need to be talking. Your people need to know.

NOTE: Iran is not targeting African cities.

But geography does not care about intentions. When long-range missiles are flying and miscalculations happen, proximity matters.

African Hype Media