IRAN’S MISSILES FACE 28 OBSTACLES TO REACH ISRAEL — AND STILL GET THROUGH!





Before a single Iranian missile reaches Israeli airspace it must survive THIS:



1️⃣ American warships in the Persian Gulf



2️⃣ Israeli radars in Azerbaijan & Turkmenistan



3️⃣ US air defence in Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE & Bahrain





🇬🇧 British radar in Oman

🇹🇷 NATO radar in Turkey

🇯🇴 Jordanian air defence

✈️ American, British & French fighter jets patrolling Jordan AND Israel simultaneously



➡️ US & British warships in the Red Sea AND Mediterranean



THEN INSIDE ISRAEL ITSELF :



☑️ Ultra-modern American TPY-2 radar

☑️ American THAAD missile system

☑️ Israeli Arrow 1 & 2

☑️ David’s Sling

☑️ Iron Dome





That is 28 LAYERS of the most expensive, advanced and dense missile defence system ever built in human history.





And yet Iranian ballistic missiles successfully evaded Israeli missile defense systems and struck significant targets.





Iranian ballistic missiles can reach Israel in just 12 minutes giving defence systems almost no time to react.





Africa must understand when a sanctioned, isolated nation breaks through 28 layers of Western defence, the era of Western military supremacy is officially OVER.