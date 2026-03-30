Breaking News | Iran’s Most Resilient Missile Arsenal Emerges After Massive Losses As Final Phase Becomes Hardest To Eliminate





Despite suffering heavy losses including the destruction of around 300 missile launchers and 66 production facilities, Iran’s remaining ballistic missile arsenal is now assessed to be the most difficult phase for adversaries to neutralize, according to a detailed analysis.





The report highlights that earlier stages of missile suppression operations typically target visible infrastructure such as factories, storage depots, and fixed launch sites. These targets are comparatively easier to detect and strike using intelligence, surveillance, and precision-guided munitions. However, with much of this infrastructure already degraded, what remains is a smaller but significantly more elusive and survivable missile force.





Iran’s remaining capabilities are believed to rely heavily on mobile launchers, concealed storage, and hardened underground facilities. These systems are designed specifically to withstand sustained air campaigns and complicate targeting efforts. As a result, locating and destroying the final portion of the arsenal requires far greater intelligence accuracy, persistent surveillance, and rapid strike coordination.





The analysis further emphasizes that this last segment of missile forces represents a strategic challenge, as even a limited number of surviving launchers can maintain a credible deterrent and continue to pose operational threats. Mobile platforms in particular can relocate quickly, fire with minimal warning, and blend into civilian or rugged terrain, making them highly resistant to conventional suppression tactics.





Additionally, underground missile infrastructure remains a critical factor. Deeply buried facilities and tunnel networks not only protect missiles from airstrikes but also enable Iran to preserve second-strike capabilities. This layered approach significantly raises the cost and complexity of any effort aimed at complete disarmament.





The findings underline a broader pattern observed in modern conflicts, where initial strikes degrade large portions of an adversary’s capabilities, but eliminating the final residual forces becomes exponentially more difficult.

In Iran’s case, this surviving missile segment may ultimately represent the most strategically significant portion of its arsenal.



Source: Defence UA