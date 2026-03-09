BREAKING: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Lost a Leg in Israeli Strike





Iran’s Assembly of Experts has named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader following his father’s death in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that opened the ongoing war.





Unverified claims now circulate that Mojtaba suffered severe injuries in an earlier Israeli strike, including the amputation of one leg, and remains unaware of his appointment amid the chaos.

Iranian state television has described him as a war-wounded veteran without specifics on the extent of his injuries, while Israeli assessments indicate he survived but was hurt in strikes targeting regime figures.





With the regime under heavy pressure, oil prices surging past $100 a barrel, and no major Iranian retaliation in recent days, these rumors—lacking firm confirmation from major outlets—highlight the instability gripping Tehran’s leadership as the conflict escalates.