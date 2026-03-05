Iran’s New Supreme Leader Scrambles to Bunker — Israel Vows to Take Him Out



Tehran’s freshly appointed Ayatollah — handpicked to replace the late Ali Khamenei after his elimination in U.S.-Israeli strikes — has already gone underground.

Reports confirm the regime hustled him into a fortified bunker outside the capital, with orders to keep him constantly on the move to dodge incoming IDF airstrikes.





Israel’s Defense Minister made the position crystal clear: any leader installed by this terror regime to keep pushing destruction of Israel, threats against America, and oppression of its own people is now an unequivocal target for elimination. No name, no hiding spot changes that.





The regime’s desperate shell game only proves one thing: the noose is tightening. The Iranian people deserve freedom — not another unelected tyrant cowering while the free world stands ready to finish the job.



BT UHSN